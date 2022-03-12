Waco-area news briefs: Dinner to raise money for Talitha Koum, Lake Brazos Rotary Club

'Together by the Brazos' dinner

"Together by the Brazos," a dinner supporting Talitha Koum Institute and Lake Brazos Rotary Club, will run from 6 to 10 p.m. March 26 at the Olive Branch restaurant, 215 S. Second St.

The event will feature signature cocktails, cash bar, charcuterie board, four-course dinner with wine pairings, silent auction and live music by Trammell Kelly and Pat McKee.

Proceeds will be split, with 70% going to Talitha Koum and 30% going to the Lake Brazos Rotary Club Foundation.

Tickets cost $100 per person.

For general questions or information about sponsorship opportunities, email Michelle_Holland@baylor.edu.

Art Guild to host Dallas artist

Art Guild of Central Texas will host a live demonstration by Dallas artist James Gilbreath, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

Cost is $10 for non-members, free for members.

For more information, call 254-722-9928.

Author to visit Pro-Life Waco

Tricia Ross, the author of "When Wishes Change," will be the speaker for Pro-Life Waco's meeting from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Church Hall, 1424 Columbus Ave.

Ross will speak on the challenges of her second pregnancy, knowing her daughter’s life would only be for days. Lunch will start at noon, followed by the program at 1. For more information, call 254-644-0407 or email prolifewaco@gmail.com.

Art Center exhibit after hours

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will have an after-hours viewing of the Ben Livingston exhibit titled "Spirit Houses: Ghosts and Memory," from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

For more information, call 254-752-4371.

