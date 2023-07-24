Dinosaur events

Paleontology enthusiast and educator BK Bones will present a show about bones, fossils and dinosaurs from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the meeting room at West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The science-, technology-, engineering-, arts- and math-themed event is intended for children ages 3-11.

The library will also hold a family night centered around learning about dinosaurs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the children’s area.

Genealogy orientation

A guided tour of the genealogy center at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd., will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the large study room.

Staff members will present an overview of the records, databases, microfilm and other options available to help trace family histories, as well as share research tips and hidden gems.

Math, English camps

The Educational Opportunity Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with MasteryPrep, will offer free TSIA2 Boot Camps on Wednesday in Room 101 of the math building at MCC. The camps will feature English language arts and reading sessions from 9 a.m. to noon and math sessions from 1 to 4 p.m. Participants may choose to register for one or both sessions.

Preregistration is required for the free event. For more information, contact Deborah Gurcan at 254-299-8599 or dgurcan@mclennan.edu.

Chamber lunch

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will hold its Mid-Year Membership Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Baylor Club in McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Three leaders of new local business operations will discuss operating in and relocating to the Waco area: Scott LeBeau, vice president of Graphic Packaging; Matt Parrish, president of Knauf Insulation North America; and Juan Lopez, general manager at Amazon.

Tickets are $40 for members, $75 for nonmembers, available at wacochamber.com.

Small business forum

McLennan Community College’s Small Business Development Center will host a networking forum for small businesses from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the MCC Conference Center, 4601 N. 19th St.

Dallas College’s Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program will make a presentation at the event. The investment program offers education, capital and business services to support the growth of small businesses.

Participants can also learn about the McLennan Community Investment Fund, Startup Waco, the MCC center, local chambers of commerce and other business advocacy groups.

For more information, contact Frank Graves, dean of workforce and public service at MCC, at 254-299-8126 or fgraves@mclennan.edu.

Fukushima documentary

Waco Friends of the Climate will screen the documentary “The Fukushima Disaster: The Hidden Side of the Story,” during a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The film looks at the health impacts of the 2011 nuclear accident and takes a skeptical view of the actions of Japanese officials.

The event is free, and all are welcome. Vegan refreshments will be served.

For more information, email anorthc@aol.com.

Athena award

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the Athena Leadership Award, recognizing a local leader who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative, works to improve the quality of life for others and assists women in achieving their full leadership potential.

To submit nominations, go to wacochamber.com/leading-waco-women. The deadline is Aug. 1.

Phantom’ with organ

Lake Shore United Methodist Church will screen the 1925 silent film “The Phantom of the Opera” on Aug. 12 with organist Jim Pitts accompanying the film.

An ice cream social will start at 6 p.m., followed by the movie at 7. It will end before 9 p.m. with one intermission. Free popcorn will be served.

Admission is free.

Doris Miller input sought

The city of Waco is seeking community input on the next phase of the recently opened Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Residents are asked to take a 10-question survey, available at surveymonkey.com/r/RYF58XX, to set priorities for outdoor spaces, including aquatic opportunities.

Football officials needed

The Waco Football Chapter of Texas Association of Sports Officials is looking for new officials for the 2023 season.

For more information, email wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.