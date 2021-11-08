Waco-area news briefs: Discover Waco craft expo

Medicare class next week
A Medicare education class is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 and 18 at the Heart of Texas Council on Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
Medicare open enrollment is underway and the class is designed to answer questions about the federal program.
For more information, 254-292-1843.
CRRC hosts Zoom Q&A
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom format presentation, “Everything You Wanted to Know About Race But Were Afraid to Ask," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
The coalition board will make up the panel to answer any questions on the subject in honor of the coalition’s 20th anniversary. For more information, call 254-717-7903.
Waco Confederate Veterans
The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. A meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.
For more information, call 254-717-1186.
Parkinson's group event
The Heart of Texas Parkinson's and Caregivers support group invites members and the public to hear Jo Bidwell, director the Southwest Parkinson Society in Lubbock, speak at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.
Bidwell is a neurology educator and will speak on living with Parkinson's Disease and improving quality of life.
Discover Waco craft expo
The Women’s Society of St. Jerome Catholic Church is hosting the Discover Waco Business and Craft Expo from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Mother Teresa Center at the church, 9820 Chapel Road.
The expo will feature many local businesses and craft vendors, food trucks and food vendors.
To become a vendor, contact Glenda Ruiz at 281-216-1859.
