Waco-area news briefs: Discover Waco craft expo

Medicare class next week

A Medicare education class is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 and 18 at the Heart of Texas Council on Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

Medicare open enrollment is underway and the class is designed to answer questions about the federal program.

For more information, 254-292-1843.

CRRC hosts Zoom Q&A

The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom format presentation, “Everything You Wanted to Know About Race But Were Afraid to Ask," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The coalition board will make up the panel to answer any questions on the subject in honor of the coalition’s 20th anniversary. For more information, call 254-717-7903.

Waco Confederate Veterans

The Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meet Tuesday at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive. A meal will be at 6 p.m. and the speaker will talk at 7.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Parkinson's group event