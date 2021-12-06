Waco-area news briefs: District attorney to speak at Kiwanis Seniors meeting

Waco Kiwanis Seniors

McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson is the featured speaker at Wednesday's Kiwanis Seniors meeting.

The club meets at 9:30 a.m. at Golden Corral, 618 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 817-991-1343.

TSA PreCheck registration

The Transportation Security Administration will conduct TSA PreCheck program registration Monday through Friday this week at Waco Regional Airport. A pop-up office can be found in the baggage claim area of the terminal building.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in the expedited screening program that allows travelers at select airport checkpoints to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep a laptop in its case; and keep a 3-1-1 compliant liquids-and-gels bag in a carry-on bag.