Waco-area news briefs: 'Divas 2022' fundraiser for Cultural Arts of Waco opens Friday

'Divas 2022' arts fest fundraiser

"Divas 2022," a fundraiser for the Waco Cultural Arts Festival, will run from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive.

The event will include sweet and savory food, drinks, music, dance, "loads of glam," and a silent auction.

Tickets are $50 each. All proceeds benefit Cultural Arts of Waco including the annual Waco Cultural Arts Fest.

To reserve a table, go to app.hellofund.com/form/81M62y3d or call 254-776-1591.

Hazardous waste disposal day

The city of Waco will have a household hazardous waste disposal day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 26 at its Solid Waste Operations Center, 501 Schroeder Drive.

The event is for anyone who lives in the city limits of Waco, Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview or Woodway. Preregistration is encouraged.

Items eligible to be dropped off include paints and paint products, CFL and fluorescent bulbs, batteries of all kinds, electronics of all kinds, automotive fluids, insecticides, weed killers, pool chemicals, cleaners, poisons, corrosives, flammables, tires off the rim with a limit of five per household, and most other hazardous chemicals from households.

Participants should be prepared to wait in line.

For more Information, call 254-299-2612.

Mission Waco banquet

Mission Waco/World is observing 30 years of services this year and will have its anniversary banquet from 6 to 8 p.m. March 22 at the Base at Extraco Events Center.

For more information, email jbrammer@missionwaco.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.