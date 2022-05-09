Waco-area news briefs: Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes begins five-week session Tuesday

Tornado Remembrance Walk

Waco Walks will host a Tornado Remembrance Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday starting from the tornado memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Baylor University libraries spokesperson Eric Ames will retrace the path through downtown of the May 11, 1953 tornado that killed 114 people, and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

MCC graduation Tuesday

McLennan Community College will host its spring commencement at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Baylor University’s Ferrell Center. Harrison Keller, commissioner and CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, will provide the keynote speech. For more information, call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.

Type 2 diabetes class

Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes, a program for people with Type 2 diabetes, begins a five-week session Tuesday at the McLennan County Extension Office located, 4224 Cobbs Dr.

Classes will be held on Tuesdays beginning through June 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. These classes are offered free of charge.

For more information, call 254-757-5180 or email Colleen Foleen at colleen.foleen@ag.tamu.edu.

Aluminum can fundraiser

The Waco-McLennan County Retired Teachers Association will hold a drive-by event to collect aluminum can pull-tabs, children’s books and membership renewals from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 10, on the sidewalk behind Stilwell Retirement Residence on Lake Haven Drive, behind West Waco Library and Target.

Waco Confederate Veterans

Waco Sons of Confederate Veterans meets Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Poppa Rollo's Pizza, 703 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-717-1186.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.