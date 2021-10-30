Waco-area news briefs: Dogs in costume welcome for downtown walk

‘Fright Night at the Rite’
The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play presented by Waco Children Theatre at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and available at the door. For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-752-1618.
Waco Howl-O-Ween walk
Waco Walks will gather Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a "Howl-O-Ween" walk in partnership with the Animal Birth Control Clinic. Dogs in costumes are encouraged, but anyone without dogs or costumes is also welcome.
The walk will consist of a one-mile loop in downtown Waco, with information presented about spooky spots, mayhem, and improbable lies and legends. Treats will be provided for pets.
Meet at the courthouse annex parking lot at the corner of Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue.
Costumes earn Mayborn discount
Kids 12 and under save $1 off admission to the Mayborn Museum on Sunday if they are dressed in costume.
The museum is located at 1300 S. University Parks Drive and is open from 1 to 5 p.m.
Mayflower Descendants
The Waco Colony Mayflower Descendants group meets Saturday, Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. at the West Waco Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in joining the General Society of Mayflower Descendants.
RSVP to 254-495-6736 by Oct. 31.
Sessions town hall
U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will conduct a town hall meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at University High School, 3201 S. New Road.
His guests will include Waco Mayor Dillon Meek and Rep. Charles "Doc" Anderson.
