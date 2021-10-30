Waco-area news briefs: Dogs in costume welcome for downtown walk

‘Fright Night at the Rite’

The Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive, will host “Fright Night at the Rite 4.0” from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday. Activities will include a haunted house, costume contest, bounce house and concessions. There will also be a special play presented by Waco Children Theatre at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and available at the door. For more information, call 254-754-3942 or 254-752-1618.

Waco Howl-O-Ween walk

Waco Walks will gather Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. for a "Howl-O-Ween" walk in partnership with the Animal Birth Control Clinic. Dogs in costumes are encouraged, but anyone without dogs or costumes is also welcome.

The walk will consist of a one-mile loop in downtown Waco, with information presented about spooky spots, mayhem, and improbable lies and legends. Treats will be provided for pets.

Meet at the courthouse annex parking lot at the corner of Fourth Street and Columbus Avenue.

Costumes earn Mayborn discount

Kids 12 and under save $1 off admission to the Mayborn Museum on Sunday if they are dressed in costume.