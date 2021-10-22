Waco-area news briefs: Dogtoberfest street party Saturday at Brotherwell Brewing

Sic 'Em Science Saturday

The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Park Drive, will host Sic 'Em Science Day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Several scientists will present cutting-edge research throughout the museum, culminating with a Chemistry Magic Show at 2 p.m.

Family Fall Festival

The Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Grassroots Community Development and Waco Family Medicine, will have a Family Fall Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive.

Activities will include a pumpkin patch, yard games, pumpkin painting and more.

PumpkinFest at the park

Cultural Arts of Waco will have PumpkinFest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilbert Austin Park, 401 Hood St.

The event will feature free pumpkins, pumpkin painting, face painting, pie and snacks.

Dogtoberfest street party

Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St., will have a fundraiser for Animal Birth Control Clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.