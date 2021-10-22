Waco-area news briefs: Dogtoberfest street party Saturday at Brotherwell Brewing

Sic 'Em Science Saturday
The Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Park Drive, will host Sic 'Em Science Day starting at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Several scientists will present cutting-edge research throughout the museum, culminating with a Chemistry Magic Show at 2 p.m.
Family Fall Festival
The Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, in partnership with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Grassroots Community Development and Waco Family Medicine, will have a Family Fall Festival from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive.
Activities will include a pumpkin patch, yard games, pumpkin painting and more.
PumpkinFest at the park
Cultural Arts of Waco will have PumpkinFest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilbert Austin Park, 401 Hood St.
The event will feature free pumpkins, pumpkin painting, face painting, pie and snacks.
Dogtoberfest street party
Brotherwell Brewing, 400 E. Bridge St., will have a fundraiser for Animal Birth Control Clinic from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Dogtoberfest street party will have food, beer, live music, a microchip and nail trim station, a dog-friendly photo opportunity by Waco Luxury Picnics, vendors and a puppy splash pad.
Admission is free.
Pumpkin painting
Susan L. Sistrunk Fine Art Gallery, 2120 Washington Ave. will have a “Bring Your Own Pumpkin,” pumpkin painting event at 1 p.m. Saturday. The event is for adults and children. All paint and embellishments will be provided by the gallery. Participants just need to bring a pumpkin.
For an additional $5, pumpkins will be entered into a contest to be judged at 6 p.m.
