Master Gardener hotline

The McLennan County Master Gardeners are available for calls regarding gardening, lawn, shrub or tree questions from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

To reach the hotline, call 254-757-5180 and ask for the Master Gardeners office.

Attic Treasures donations

Donations to Historic Waco's Attic Treasures event will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through April 29 at the Nell Pape Center, 1705 N. Fifth St. The event will run May 5-7.

To see the listing of office holidays and items accepted, go to www.historicwaco.org/attic-treasures-2023.

Black history lecture

The Baylor University Department of History will host Kaysha Corinealdi for its annual Black History Month Lecture from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 240 of Baylor’s Foster Campus for Business and Innovation.

Corinealdi, assistant professor of history at Emerson College, will present “Panama in Black: Afro-Caribbean World Making in the Twentieth Century.” It is free and open to the public.

Titled after her recently published book, Corinealdi’s lecture will focus on how we remember, write and conceptualize histories of Black activism in the Americas.

Latin music lecture

Historic Waco will present its spring lecture, "History and Heritage of Latin American Music," at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The panel includes professors from Baylor University’s music department and Baylor Mariachi.

The cost is $5, but HW members and students with ID get in free. For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Teacher certification

McLennan Community College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program will host an information session from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in Room 139 of the Michaelis Academic Center. The event is free and open to students and the public.

The Alternative Teacher Certification program, accredited by the Texas Education Agency, is for individuals with a bachelor’s degree or in the last semester in a bachelor’s degree program who would like to become certified teachers. Upon successful completion of the program and state-mandated exams, graduates are certified to teach in Texas schools. Classes will start in June, and participants can start teaching in August.

For more information, contact Kimberly Saffold at 254-299-8061 or ksaffold@mclennan.edu.