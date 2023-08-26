Historic films showcase

Historic Waco, the McLennan County Historical Commission and Baylor University’s Texas Collection will present screenings of historical documentaries involving Waco starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The Historic Waco Films Showcase will offer a first-of-its-kind look at newly digitized films from Waco’s past, including silent movie footage, Baylor athletics film thought lost to time, and a documentary on the urban renewal program. The event is free and open to the public.

A panel of presenters will discuss films and found footage. The event will include never-before publicly screened movies, archival footage and a specially restored 1910s silent film, “The Passersby,” re-edited to represent its original storyline for the first time in more than 100 years.

Other film topics include:

1971 urban renewal documentary “Waco: A Changing City”

The 1953 Waco tornado

1973 film “Baylor University — A Life Experience”

1968 Baylor basketball footage.

‘Big Hat Brunch’

Esther’s Closet and the Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a “Big Hat Brunch” at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.

Cranfills Gap reunion

The Cranfills Gap Lions Booster Club will hold an all-school reunion for former students, faculty and staff of Cranfills Gap High School on Sept. 9, at the Cranfills Gap Independent School District cafeteria.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow at noon. The meal will include pulled-pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and desserts. A free-will donation will be accepted with proceeds going to the Mrs. LaVerne Pendleton Memorial Scholarship fund. Attendees should bring pictures, annuals and memories to share.

Septemberfest will be taking place in town with a parade at 10 a.m. A car show, cookoff, and arts & crafts booths will be set up in Cranfills Gap City Park on Highway 22.

Call or text Laura at 254-253-1210 to RSVP by Saturday. Email may be sent to cglutefisk@gmailcom.

4-H organizing meeting

A come-and-go meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office, 4224 Cobbs Drive, will allow participants to learn about 4-H in McLennan County and how to get connected.

‘Art and Science of Rest’

As part of its health and wellness initiative, the Baylor University School of Music will present a talk by Broadway actor Hardy Weaver on “The Art and Science of Rest” at 4 p.m. Monday at Roxy Grove Hall in the Waco Hall complex.

The event is free and open to the public.

Waco Sunrise Rotary

Meghan Bias, new executive director of Art Center Waco, will speak during a Waco Sunrise Rotary Club meeting at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Central Presbyterian Church, 9191 Woodway Drive.

The meeting is open to existing and prospective members. A free light breakfast will be served.

For more information, call 254-715-1868.

Luxury leather raffle

The McLennan Community College Foundation is holding a luxury leather raffle to support student scholarships.

The raffle features Tecovas boots, a Lucchese briefcase and a King Ranch duffle bag.

Tickets purchased online at bit.ly/MCCLeatherRaffle are $20 each. Tickets are six for $100 if purchased in person between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the MCC Foundation, 1728 Powell Drive, or at the MCC Foundation Golf Tournament on Oct. 6 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course. The winning tickets will be drawn at the tournament.

For more information, call the MCC Foundation at 254-299-8604.

Sign up for Kendo

It's never too late to learn Kendo, and affordable classes for all skill levels are offered each Saturday at Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Kendo, the martial art of Japanese fencing, is a fun activity that promotes physical, mental and cultural learning. Just $10 per month for students and $20 per month for adults.

Saturday class schedule is as follows: Beginners: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; intermediate: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: and advanced from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To register, call 254-750-1956 or stop by the center in person.