Waco-area news briefs: 'Down the Rabbit Hole' with Historic Waco Foundation

Mission Waco 5K race

Mission Waco-Mission World will have its annual Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. April 24 at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.

Registration for the chip-timed 5K is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Cost for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15 in advance or $20 on race day.

For more information, call 753-4900.

Proceeds will go to Mission Waco-Mission World programs.

MidTex Farm and Ranch Show

The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is free to the general public to view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.

Free Medicare education class

A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.