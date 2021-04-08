Waco-area news briefs: 'Down the Rabbit Hole' with Historic Waco Foundation

Mission Waco 5K race
Mission Waco-Mission World will have its annual Race ONE 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m. April 24 at Jubilee Park, 1308 N. 15th St.
Registration for the chip-timed 5K is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Cost for the 1 Mile Fun Run is $15 in advance or $20 on race day.
For more information, call 753-4900.
Proceeds will go to Mission Waco-Mission World programs.
MidTex Farm and Ranch Show
The MidTex Farm, Ranch and Garden Show will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.
Admission is free to the general public to view exhibits of the latest farm and ranch equipment, seed, chemicals, and agriculture-related services and technologies. Free agriculture and gardening classes will be provided by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service of McLennan County.
Free Medicare education class
A free Education 101 for Medicare class will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
It is designed for participants to ask questions and get expert answers on the federal program.
For more information, call 292-1843. Masks will be available. Social distancing is still in effect.
Beatrix Potter program Monday
Historic Waco Foundation will have an event, "Down the Rabbit Hole with Peter Rabbit," from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at McCulloch House Museum, 407 Columbus Ave., exploring the imagination of Beatrix Potter, author of "The Tale of Peter Rabbit."
The event will include activities, themed games, crafts, photo opportunities with Peter Rabbit, and some "special furry friends."
Cost is $10 per family.
MCC 'Merry Wives of Windsor' performance
McLennan Theatre will perform "The Merry Wives of Windsor" at 7:30 p.m. April 22-24 at the Bosque River Stage, on the McLennan Community College campus.
Cost is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students.
For tickets, contact the McLennan Box Office at 299-8200 or boxoffice@mclennan.edu.
Caritas golf tournament May 28
The Caritas Golf Classic, a four-person scramble, will open wit a shotgun start at 1 p.m. May 28 at Bear Ridge Golf Course.
To ensure a safe and socially distanced tournament, each player will receive their own cart and a personal boxed lunch.
For more information, contact Mary Beth Kauk at mkauk@caritas-waco.org or 753-4593, ext. 205.
