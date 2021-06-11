Waco-area news briefs: Downsville VFD barbecue fundraiser set for Saturday

Flag retirement ceremony Monday
Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.
The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.
Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday
The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.
Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.
For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.
Kosse homecoming, street dance
The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.
Cost is $25 at the door. T.G. Sheppard, Gordon Collier Band, James Carothers and Kelly Lang will provide entertainment.
For more information, call 254-375-2212.
Fall prevention class forming
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas will host A Matter of Balance — Falls Prevention from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road.
The class is free and will meet once a week for eight weeks.
For more information, call 254-292-1857.
Toastmasters 'speechathon'
Waco's four chapters of Toastmasters International will have the 2021 Waco Toastmasters Speechathon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be a live Zoom event.
Toastmasters International is an international nonprofit dedicated to improving presentation skills, both speaking and leadership. To that end, the local chapters are inviting anyone interested to join in a free demonstration, featuring two speakers from each of the chapters presenting a four- to seven-minute speech.
To obtain a Zoom meeting invitation for the event, send a registration email complete with name, email address and phone number to GaryLeeWebbTM@gmail.com.
