Waco-area news briefs: Downsville VFD barbecue fundraiser set for Saturday

Flag retirement ceremony Monday

Lake Shore Funeral Home and Crematory, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Road, will have a Flag Day celebration followed by a flag retirement ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.

The brief ceremony will celebrate President Woodrow Wilson’s 1916 proclamation setting aside June 14 as a day to recognize Congress’ adoption of the American flag. It will include the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, playing of taps and the folding of a flag. That flag will represent all the flags to be retired at the ceremony which follows.

Downsville VFD barbecue Saturday

The Downsville Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday at the department, 7701 S. Third St.

Proceeds will go for upkeep of trucks and equipment and to purchase new equipment. Tickets are $15 at the door.

For more information, email msusassy@aol.com.

Kosse homecoming, street dance

The Kosse community homecoming and street dance will run from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday at the Kosse Community Center, 103 N. Narcissus St.