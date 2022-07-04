Waco-area news briefs: 'Downtown Design Walk' planned for Saturday

Downtown Design Walk

Waco Walks will conduct a “Downtown Design Walk” at 8 a.m. Saturday starting from Waco City Hall, 300 Austin Ave.

Participants will learn about urban design elements that help create a more comfortable and enjoyable space, and give the city of Waco feedback on observations.

Elements to be discussed include downtown landscaping, lighting, crosswalks, street furniture, walkability, accessibility and parking.

Texas Ranger Talks

Texas Ranger Talks at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail, are planned at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

An active or retired Texas Ranger will speak about their service. The event will last about 30 minutes followed by 15 minutes for questions and answers. Presentations are included with regular admission to the museum, which is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, and $4 for children 6-12.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will host a giveaway of nonperishable food from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

The Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Jennifer Maurico will teach the skill of pointed pen lettering.

Homebuyer education class

NeighborWorks Waco will host a free Homebuyer Education Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at 922 Franklin Ave.

Attendees will learn about the homebuying process from industry professionals covering mortgages, home inspections, homeowner's insurance and shopping for a home.

To register, go to www.nw-waco.org/event-registration.

