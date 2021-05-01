Waco-area news briefs: Downtown Hillsboro hosts Wine & Photography Art Walk

Gholson Cemetery Association
The Gholson Cemetery Association’s annual meeting is 2 p.m. Sunday at the Gholson First Baptist Church activities center.
For more information, call 722-7669.
Master Gardeners applications
McLennan County Master Gardeners is accepting applications for the first time in three years.
Applications are being accepted through May 13. Get an application and complete details on the McLennan County Master Gardener website - https://txmg.org/mclennan/about.
Call Debbie Vanous at 248-1989 or Linda Baggett at 717-3854 for more information.
Alzheimer's Zoom on warning signs
The Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free Zoom conference on Knowing the 10 Warning Signs and Veterans Benefits, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm on May 6. Presenters are Natalie Oliver of Tarleton State University-Waco and James Rush, VA Benefits Advisor.
To register, visit https://alznetct.news/10SIGNWC0506
For more information, contact Martina Reyna at mreyna@livingspringsvillage.com or 987-0241 or Christine Schroeder-Morren at cshroedermorren@alz.org or 753-7722.
Hillsboro Wine and Photo Art Walk
Downtown Hillsboro hosts a Wine & Photography Art Walk from 3-7 p.m. SaturdayMay 8. The event features four separate exhibits from local photographers around down Hillsboro.
Douglass Carr Cunningham will exhibit at Makley Rehab + Co (75 N. Waco St.), Eduardo Berdegue will exhibit at Divine Home Care (127 E. Elm St.), Jerry B. Hissong will exhibit at The Goodie Mill (207 E. Elm St.), and Sheri Hemrick will exhibit at Decades Antiques (128 E. Elm St.).
Local wine connoisseur Cheryl Moniz will share a taste of artisan wines at each location along with food pairings by Jena’s Food Therapy, featuring local registered dietician, Jena Bodeker.
This event is free. Contact Chris Moore at 582-5499 for more information.
Youth Chorus auditions open
The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is holding auditions for the 2021-22 Season. YCCT is devoted to the preparation of musically literate vocal artists and the performance of choral singing throughout Central Texas.
Openings are available for male and female singers, grades 3-12. Audition appointments may be made by contacting info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.
