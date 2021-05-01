Waco-area news briefs: Downtown Hillsboro hosts Wine & Photography Art Walk

Downtown Hillsboro hosts a Wine & Photography Art Walk from 3-7 p.m. SaturdayMay 8. The event features four separate exhibits from local photographers around down Hillsboro.

Douglass Carr Cunningham will exhibit at Makley Rehab + Co (75 N. Waco St.), Eduardo Berdegue will exhibit at Divine Home Care (127 E. Elm St.), Jerry B. Hissong will exhibit at The Goodie Mill (207 E. Elm St.), and Sheri Hemrick will exhibit at Decades Antiques (128 E. Elm St.).

Local wine connoisseur Cheryl Moniz will share a taste of artisan wines at each location along with food pairings by Jena’s Food Therapy, featuring local registered dietician, Jena Bodeker.

This event is free. Contact Chris Moore at 582-5499 for more information.

Youth Chorus auditions open

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas is holding auditions for the 2021-22 Season. YCCT is devoted to the preparation of musically literate vocal artists and the performance of choral singing throughout Central Texas.

Openings are available for male and female singers, grades 3-12. Audition appointments may be made by contacting info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.