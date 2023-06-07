Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will hold a Lunch with the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. June 21 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Texas Department of Transportation landscape architect Peter Krause and Hilary Garnish, division representative for the Waco District, will cover an array of topics including highway wildflower seeding efforts, native grass seeding and prairie restoration, roadside maintenance activities to preserve native species, aesthetic design and the history of landscape architecture.

The session is free, and everyone is welcome. Participants should bring a lunch.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Cameron Park Zoo bash

Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will celebrate its 30th birthday with a party from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 3-12 and free for zoo members.

The event will include music from the Morticians, games and a karaoke DJ. The animals will be out for viewing. Food will be available to purchase from food trucks.

Balcones rum rollout

Balcones Distilling, 225 S. 11th St., will hold "Summer of Rum 2023: Funk Fest" from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the release of three new rum expressions.

The event will feature live music, retail vendors, an arcade, food trucks and five bars.

Dr Pepper swap meet

The Dr Pepper Collectors' Club Swap Meet will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St.

The annual convention welcomes all 10-2-4 club members for a rendezvous at their annual swap meet.

No museum admission is required.

So-Cal car show

So-Cal Speed Shop, 321 S. Sixth St., will have a car show from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

All types and year model vehicles are welcome. Entry is free, as well as parking. Trophies will be awarded.

Waco airport discussion

Joel Martinez, director of aviation for the city of Waco, will speak on the future of Waco Regional Airport at a Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce lunch from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the chamber office, 101 S. Third St.

Cost is $20 and includes lunch. To register, go to ecs.page.link/eMn3z.

Martinez’s presentation will cover the ongoing $8.8 million airport renovation and how the changes will affect travelers’ experiences at the airport, as well as an update on future plans, air traffic trends and flight options.

Community project Sunday

Church Under the Bridge will gather at 8:15 a.m. Sunday under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth Street before departing to six work project sites to serve lower income families and the community. There will not be a regular Sunday worship service. The church will reconvene for lunch at Dewey Park, 925 N. Ninth St.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Father’s Day brunch

Doris Miller Community Center, 1020 Elm Ave., will hold a free Father’s Day brunch from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Space is limited, and advance registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 254-750-8684.

Historic structures workshop

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Urban Reap discovery

Mission Waco's Urban Reap will offer a June discovery activity on clouds, with activities scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1509 N. 15th St.

The event is free and open to all ages.