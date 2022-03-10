Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Collectors Convention set for Saturday

Lenten fish fry: St. Joseph

St. Joseph Catholic Parish will have its Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m., or until sold out, every Friday through April 8 at 9656 Elk Road in Elk.

Plates cost $12 and are available for dine-in or to-go.

Lenten fish fry: Westphalia

Westphalia Knights of Columbus Council No. 13902 will have a drive-thru shrimp and fish fry from 3:30 to 7:15 p.m., or until sold out, Friday in the drive-thru lane behind the Westphalia Parish Hall, 3000 State Highway 320 in Westphalia.

Plates cost $12 and are available to-go only.

Lenten fish fry: KOC 1358

The Knights of Columbus Council No. 1358 will have a fish fry from 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday during Lent, except Good Friday, at 5515 Sanger Ave.

Plates cost $10 and are available for dine-in or to-go. For information call, 254-744-9771.

Waco Calligraphy Guild

Waco Calligraphy Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 800 N. New Road.

Amy Taylor will present a program on stamp carving. Participants will learn about basic tools and supplies needed, then carve some basic shapes.

For more information, call 254-848-4165.

Waco Aglow at the courthouse

Waco Aglow will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at the McLennan County Courthouse, Fifth Street and Washington Avenue.

For more information, call 254-495-7872.

Dr Pepper convention

The 37th annual Dr Pepper Collectors Convention & Swap Meet will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Brazos Room of the Waco Hilton, 113 S. University Parks Drive.

It is free to the public and will offer the opportunity to obtain Dr Pepper collectibles from dealers from around the country. There will also be a silent auction.

