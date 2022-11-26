Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum holiday event set for Friday

Peace Lutheran Advent

Peace Lutheran Church, 9301 Panther Way in Hewitt, will present its annual Celebrate Advent event at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the featured performers are the Peace Brass Quartet with Dale Caffey, Lucas Cantu, Brenna Shelton and Jessica Shelton. Sue Ann Roesing and Linda Royals will play a piano duet. Barrett Shelton will play “Toccata in D Minor” on organ, and Jamie Espen will accompany the choir on flute.

The event will also feature the Peace Choir, the Peace Mixed Ensemble and Bells of Peace.

The performers will be accompanied by Sue Ann Roesing, Carol Emley, Becky Ritz, Hiram Solis on electric bass and Dale Hudspeth on percussion.

The event is free and open to the public. A reception will follow in the Peace Fellowship Hall.

Dr Pepper Museum holiday

Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will have its annual holiday event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday.

It will include live entertainment, crafts, a photo opportunity with Santa and hot Dr Pepper. Limited slots are available for Holiday Make-A-Soda and Holiday Taste-A-Soda events.

The event is free, with the exception of some ticketed experiences.

Free HIV testing Friday

Waco McLennan County Public Health District is commemorating World AIDS Day on Dec. 2 by providing free rapid HIV tests. People who test will receive a $10 gift card. Free gift cards are also available for referrals, while supplies last. For more information, call 254-750-5499.

Cameron Park Zoo lights

The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society will feature Wild Lights holiday lights display through Dec. 31, with the exception of Christmas and Christmas Eve. The display at Cameron Park Zoo, 1701 N. Fourth St., will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 6 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Visits with Santa will be available through Dec. 23.

General admission tickets are $15 for ages 13 and up, $12 for ages 3-12, and kids 2 and under are admitted free. Zoo members receive a discount.

For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

Christmas parade

The city of Bellmead will have its annual Christmas parade and tree lighting Thursday.

The tree lighting, with cocoa and cookies provided, will start at 6 p.m. in front of the municipal court at 3017 Bellmead Drive, and the parade will start at 7.