Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum membership drive

Drug Take Back events

Drug Take Back events will continue through Monday morning at the Waco and Hewitt police departments.

Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse, theft and accidental consumption by children by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs. Veterinarian medications can also be disposed. No liquids, needles, sharps or aerosols will be accepted.

The Hewitt Police Department is as 100 Patriot Court. The Waco Police Department is at 3115 Pine Ave., and there is a drop site with a locked box in the lobby.

Dr Pepper Museum membership

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., has launched a Museum Memberships program. Membership benefits cost $25 for adults and $12 for children. Benefits include five free 10-ounce Dr Peppers per membership year, two free Dr Pepper floats per year and unlimited visits to the museum.

Registration is available on the museum’s website, or in person Saturday.

Free COVID-19 testing sites