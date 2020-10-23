Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum membership drive

Drug Take Back events
Drug Take Back events will continue through Monday morning at the Waco and Hewitt police departments.
Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse, theft and accidental consumption by children by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused or unwanted drugs. Veterinarian medications can also be disposed. No liquids, needles, sharps or aerosols will be accepted.
The Hewitt Police Department is as 100 Patriot Court. The Waco Police Department is at 3115 Pine Ave., and there is a drop site with a locked box in the lobby.
Dr Pepper Museum membership
The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., has launched a Museum Memberships program. Membership benefits cost $25 for adults and $12 for children. Benefits include five free 10-ounce Dr Peppers per membership year, two free Dr Pepper floats per year and unlimited visits to the museum.
Registration is available on the museum’s website, or in person Saturday.
Free COVID-19 testing sites
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is partnering with the state of Texas and city of Waco to offer temporary COVID-19 surge testing in McLennan County. HHS has allocated 40,000 COVID-19 tests for this effort. Testing sites will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Saturday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St.; Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.; and Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.
Sunday: Waco Convention Center and Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.
Monday: Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Heritage Square, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Testing at Heritage Square will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and conducted with a saliva test. Do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
For registration details, visit www.covidwaco.com. Waco Transit is providing free rides to testing sites.
Veterans activities canceled
The McLennan County Veterans Association has canceled VetsFest, which had been scheduled this month at Outback Steakhouse, and its Veterans Day Parade, which had been scheduled next month in downtown Waco. The cancellations are because of concerns over COVID-19 and the flu season.
For more information, call association President Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.
