City offices closed Friday

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday for the spring holiday and Easter weekend.

Residents with Friday trash collection will have their pickups for gray and blue carts collected two days earlier, on Wednesday. Cobbs Recycling Center will also be closed Saturday.

All branches of the the Waco-McLennan County Library system will be closed Friday and Sunday, but will be open Saturday.

Waco Transit, Cameron Park Zoo, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, Cottonwood Creek Golf Course and Waco Mammoth National Monument will maintain their normal hours of operation.

Cooking Central Mexico food

Texas A&M Agrilife Extension will hold a cooking class geared toward dietary diversity from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St.

The focus for April is food from Central Mexico. The class is free and no registration is required.

Waco Coin Club spring show

The Waco Coin Club will have its annual spring show Friday and Saturday at Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.

Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $2.

Hourly door prizes will be awarded, and the club raffle features gold and silver coins. Winners do not need to be present to win. The drawing will be held later at the monthly club meeting at Harrison Senior Center.

Scouts in uniform and their leaders attending the class will be admitted free. Two merit badge classes will be available Saturday.

For more information, contact Eugene Freeman at 254-931-9682 or Freeman2@comcast.net.

Saturday fish fry

Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Aux Court 385 will have a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at St. John Catholic Church Parish Hall, 1312 Dallas St.

Plates cost $14 for adults, $7 for children.

For more information, call 254-752-1792.

Easter baptism service Church Under the Bridge will have its annual Easter worship and baptism service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Camp Hope, off Highway 84 and Val Verde Road.

A picnic will follow.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Dr Pepper $5k scholarships

The Dr Pepper Museum and Free Enterprise Institute is accepting applications for two $5,000 Free Enterprise Scholarships.

The scholarship supports students studying business, management, entrepreneurship, marketing and related fields.

Eligible high school students must be graduating this spring from McLennan County or Dallas County schools and attending a two-year or four-year college.

The deadline is 5 p.m. April 14. Submit applications at drpeppermuseum.com/fei-scholarship.

For more information, email Joy Summar-Smith at joy@drpeppermuseum.com or call 254-757-1024, ext. 130.

Tree ID class, walk

Waco Walks will hold a “Huaco Heights Tree Identification Walk” starting at 9:30 a.m. April 15 at the corner of 29th Street and Waco Drive, near the Lee Lockwood Library.

The Huaco Heights neighborhood was first developed in 1913 and has a wealth of mature trees.

Rotary wine pairing fundraiser

Together by the Brazos, Lake Brazos Rotary Club’s annual wine pairing dinner fundraiser, will start at 6 p.m. April 15 at DiamondBack’s, 217 Mary Ave.

All funding stays in the Waco community and helps to feed low-income children over the weekends when school meals are not available, promotes perfect attendance at public schools with bicycle drawings, and beautifies Waco by planting trees in community spaces.

Individual tickets are $150. The event will include dinner, live music and a silent auction. Tickets available at tinyurl.com/tbtb2023rotary.

Salvation Army seeks volunteers

The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers May 1 through the end of August.

Volunteers are needed from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for dinner service at The Salvation Army Community Kitchen, 300 Webster Ave.

Groups, churches, associations, older families and groups of friends are invited to adopt a day each week to help The Salvation Army feed more than 1,800 dinners a month.

To volunteer, email Dinah.mills@uss.salvationarmy.org. Volunteers can be 16 years of age with parental supervision while serving, or a minimum of 18 years of age.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.