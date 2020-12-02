Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum to host Make-A-Soda night

Guests will try their hands at mixing their own soda using flavors that range from cucumber and rose to chocolate and vanilla. Holiday flavors include gingerbread, cranberry and salted caramel.

Social distancing and safety precautions, including required masks, are observed at all times.

Tickets are $12 and must be bought online in advance. Space is limited, with a maximum of five people per table.

For more information, call 757-1025.

Doris Miller event now virtual

An event at the Mayborn Museum celebrating Doris Miller on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has been changed to a virtual event from 11 a.m to noon because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.

Baylor University history professor Michael Parrish will delve into Miller’s biography placed in the larger context of African American service in the United States military and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.

To register, go to https://conta.cc/3qpcjqU. For more information, call 710-7526.

Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.