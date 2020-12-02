Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pepper Museum to host Make-A-Soda night

Food distribution Thursday
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The distribution is designed as a drive-thru event. Before arriving, recipients should make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch.
Free COVID-19 testing
Free COVID-19 tests are available in McLennan County, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in partnership with state and local organizations. All tests are cheek swabs or saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before their tests.
Testing will be available at the following sites:
Thursday: McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., drive-thru; La Vega ISD Willie Williams Stadium, 555 N. Loop 340, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
Friday: MCC; Waco-McLennan County Public Health District, 225 W. Waco Drive, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-up.
Dr Pepper Make-A-Soda
The Dr Pepper Museum & Free Enterprise Institute, 300 S. Fifth St., will host a Holiday Make-A-Soda event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Guests will try their hands at mixing their own soda using flavors that range from cucumber and rose to chocolate and vanilla. Holiday flavors include gingerbread, cranberry and salted caramel.
Social distancing and safety precautions, including required masks, are observed at all times.
Tickets are $12 and must be bought online in advance. Space is limited, with a maximum of five people per table.
For more information, call 757-1025.
Doris Miller event now virtual
An event at the Mayborn Museum celebrating Doris Miller on Dec. 7, the anniversary of the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, has been changed to a virtual event from 11 a.m to noon because of the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in McLennan County.
Baylor University history professor Michael Parrish will delve into Miller’s biography placed in the larger context of African American service in the United States military and the beginnings of the civil rights movement.
To register, go to https://conta.cc/3qpcjqU. For more information, call 710-7526.
