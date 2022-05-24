Waco-area news briefs: Dr Pupper event rescheduled for Saturday

Clothing giveaway Saturday

New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will have a clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the South Terrace recreation center, 100 Lyndon Circle.

For more information, call 254-753-8210.

Healthy cooking classes

The Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association will have a series of healthy cooking classes starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Urban Reap, 1509 N. 15th St.

Additional classes will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, 5:30 p.m. June 2 and 9 a.m. June 4. To register go to https://bit.ly/bonacooking.

West Cruzziers car show

West Cruzziers will have its annual car show starting at 7 a.m. Saturday at VFW Post 4819, 615 S. Reagan St. in West.

Registration is $25. Admission to the show is free.

All proceeds go to St. Mary's Catholic School and VFW Post 4819. The VFW will serve all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. for $10.

For more information, call 254-405-2962.

Tribune-Herald closed for holiday

The Waco Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. The Monday edition will be online only. No print edition will be distributed.

To activate an online subscription, go to wacotrib.com/activate or call 254-757-6916.

Dr Pepper pups

The Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S. Fifth St., will have a community dog event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Visitors can bring a four-legged friend to the museum for some pup cups, prizes and a chance to be crowned Dr Pupper.

Best tricks and costumes will be judged for a dog costume contest, a look-alike contest and a talent contest.

The event was originally scheduled for last Saturday, but was delayed.

