Waco-area news briefs: Drive-thru food distribution next week

The Central Texas Food Bank will have a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon April 22 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies. While these food distributions are primarily designed as drive-thru events, no one in need of food will be turned away.
For information on volunteering or to make a donation, go to centraltexasfoodbank.org.
Wetlands tours
Cameron Park Zoo staff will lead free, educational walking tours of the Lake Waco Wetlands, 1752 Eichelberger Crossing Road, at 7:30 p.m. each Friday this month.
Participants should wear comfortable clothes and shoes, and rain gear if needed.
Waco Rose Society
The Waco Rose Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Historic Waco Foundation’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.
The meeting will include a tour of the garden planted by the Rose Society and discussion of future plantings. A tour of a member’s garden will follow. Membership is free and everyone is invited.
Waco MPO meeting Thursday
The Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board will meet virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The public must register to view the meeting live. For instructions on how to register, call the MPO at 750-5650 or go to waco-texas.com/cms-mpo. A recording of the meeting also will be posted to the MPO website.
Policy Board members will discuss draft recommendations from the Waco Transit Bus Rapid Transit Design and Engineering Study.
The Texas Department of Transportation will provide an update on significant highway construction in the Waco Metropolitan Area.
Women’s clubs selling caladiums
Waco Federation of Women’s Clubs is selling red, pink and white caladiums, priced at $1 per bulb.
For more information, call Barbara Lloyd at 254-744-3779 or Carol Kolb at 254-772-6928.
Free COVID-19 testing site
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot M.
It is a saliva-based test, so do not eat or drink within a half-hour before the test.
To register, go to covidwaco.com.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.