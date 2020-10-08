Waco-area news briefs: Earle-Napier-Kinnard House closed, McCulloch ope

Fair food available at Extraco

The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is hosting the Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 18 in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.

Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard, and park for free. Cash and credit cards are accepted.

Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena

Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.

Free testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at at least one of the following locations: Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive; and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.

For a full schedule and registration information, visit covidwaco.com.

Foundation closes museum home