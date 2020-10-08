Waco-area news briefs: Earle-Napier-Kinnard House closed, McCulloch open

Fair food available at Extraco
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is hosting the Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 18 in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard, and park for free. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at at least one of the following locations: Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive; and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
For a full schedule and registration information, visit covidwaco.com.
Foundation closes museum home
The Historic Waco Foundation has closed its Earle-Napier-Kinnard House and opened its McCulloch House, 407 Columbus Ave., to the public for the remainder of the year.
The foundation made the change because parts of South Fourth Street are closed for Interstate 35 widening. McCulloch House hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Hewitt PD Drug Take Back
The Hewitt Police Department is participating in the annual Drug Take Back event through Oct. 24.
Bring any unused or expired prescription drugs, or over the counter medication, to the police department, 100 Patriot Court, to be disposed of properly.
Virtual golf tournament
Starbridge, the collaborative nonprofit organized by the Cen-Tex African American and Cen-Tex Hispanic chambers of commerce, is hosting Waco’s first virtual golfing fundraiser Oct. 30 at Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
The VIP event welcomes 32 golfers to virtually visit one of America’s premier courses.
Golfers and the entire community are welcome to visit the Starbridge Fairway, which will host up to 15 food trucks for an international dining experience.
For more information, call 235-3204 or 754-7111.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.