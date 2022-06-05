Waco-area news briefs: East Side Turn Row Meeting Friday near Asa

Community engagement meeting

MGT Consulting Group will have a virtual community engagement meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday to present the city of Waco’s Disparity Study project overview and gather comments from business owners on their experiences doing business, or attempting to do business, with the city. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited.

For more information, email cityofwacodisparitystudy@mgtconsulting.com or visit cityofwaco-txdisparitystudy.com to sign up for the meeting.

Waco Rotary Club

Dale McCall, dean of the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy, will speak about the academy during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The meeting is free, but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Greater Bible Way VBS

Greater Bible Way Church, 1901 Herring Ave., will host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

For more information, call 254-379-6031.

East Side Turn Row Meeting

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will have a free East Side Turn Row Meeting with registration starting at 8 a.m. Friday off Crunk Road, near Asa in southeastern McLennan County.

Cropping system specialist Ronald Schnell will provide an update on the current growing season, primarily on corn, grain sorghum and cotton. Integrated pest management agent Tyler Mays will discuss field conditions pertaining to his scouting report on insect and disease. John Robinson will give a cotton and feed grains market update.

Participants should RSVP by Tuesday by calling 254-757-5180 or emailing candace.chapman@ag.tamu.edu.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.