Waco-area news briefs: East Terrace to host Texas Independence Day celebration

Texas Independence Day Celebration
Historic Waco Foundation will have a Texas Independence Day & Waco’s Birthday Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at East Terrace House, 100 Mill St.
Cost is $10 per family. Activities will include historical games, crafts, hoop rolling and corn hole. There will be refreshments and photo opportunities.
For more information, call 753-5166.
Choral society rehearsal
The Central Texas Choral Society will have a virtual rehearsal at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Guest artist Randall Umstead, a voice professor at Baylor University, will give a virtual voice lesson, and the chorus will work on selections from Vivaldi’s “Gloria.” The rehearsal is open to members. To request membership in the society, go to centraltexaschoralsociety.org.
For more information, call 717-4736.
Waco Links Fellowship to meet
Waco Links Fellowship will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Bear Ridge Golf Club, 1000 Bear Ridge Drive.
Links Fellowship is a devotional group and is open to all. Lunch is available at the Bear Ridge grill.
For more information, contact Ben Hagins at benhagins3672@gmail.com or 501-984-0606.
Volunteers needed for classes
The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas is seeking leaders to facilitate "A Matter of Balance" classes. This program is designed to assist older adults to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. The classes include eight two-hour sessions for a group of 8-12 participants led by a trained facilitator. The sessions can be held face to face or virtually.
Training is provided free of charge, and a stipend will be paid for each eight-week class completed.
For more information, contact Misty Stipe at 292-1857 or Misty.Stipe@hot.cog.tx.us.
St. Joseph's fish fry
St. Joseph's of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:40 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.
The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.
YMCA diabetes prevention program
The YMCA will host a virtual diabetes prevention program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, starting this week.
For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.
