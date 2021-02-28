Waco-area news briefs: East Terrace to host Texas Independence Day celebration

Volunteers needed for classes

The Area Agency on Aging of the Heart of Texas is seeking leaders to facilitate "A Matter of Balance" classes. This program is designed to assist older adults to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels. The classes include eight two-hour sessions for a group of 8-12 participants led by a trained facilitator. The sessions can be held face to face or virtually.

Training is provided free of charge, and a stipend will be paid for each eight-week class completed.

For more information, contact Misty Stipe at 292-1857 or Misty.Stipe@hot.cog.tx.us.

St. Joseph's fish fry

St. Joseph's of Elk will have its Lenten Fish Fry from 4:40 to 7:30 p.m. each Friday through March 26 at the CCE Center, 9656 Elk Road.

The $10 meal includes drink and dessert. Dine-in or take-out are available.

YMCA diabetes prevention program

The YMCA will host a virtual diabetes prevention program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays, starting this week.

For more information, email crystal.hernandez@ymcactx.org.

