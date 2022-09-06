Waco-area news briefs: East Waco Library to hold window unveiling Thursday

Greater Southwest Jet Rally

Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will hold the 40th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Thursday through Saturday, with more than 50 turbine pilots from across the United States at the club’s airfield, 3400 Overflow Road, just north of Twin Bridges Park off State Highway 6.

Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Parkinson’s support group

The Heart of Texas Parkinson’s and Caregivers Support Group invites members and the public to hear Jungjun “Peter” Park, a Baylor University associate professor in the communication sciences and disorders department, discuss his cognitive research study results at 3 p.m. Thursday at Holy Spirit Episcopal Church, 1624 Wooded Acres Drive.

A social time will precede the meeting. For more information, call Ida McBride at 254-716-4402.

NE Riverside Association

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have a general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

Items on the agenda include discussion from the Waco Housing Authority, business retention and expansion funding, women’s rights and a membership program.

Window unveiling Thursday

The East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave., will have a window unveiling at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The window display is to highlight the history of East Waco and the African American community.

Seven individuals were chosen to be part of the window display, which represents contributions to civic leadership, education, arts and entertainment, sports, politics, science and medicine, and economic engagement. Window graphics with each person are visible from Elm Avenue, and pamphlets with additional information are available in the library.