History workshop June 10

The city of Waco, Historic Landmark Preservation Commission and Rapoport Academy will hold an in-depth workshop on Waco history, tax incentives, preservation credits and other programs for the preservation of historic structures, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in Annex Building 200 on the Rapoport Academy campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Panel members include state and local tax credit professionals, and experts in the fields of historic architecture, urban planning, downtown revitalization and local history. Business owners, entrepreneurs, real estate professionals, redevelopment officials and others interested in preservation are welcome.

The event is open to the public. Registration includes informational lectures, morning coffee and refreshments, light snacks and an optional guided bus tour of East Waco and downtown.

To register, go to waco-texas.com/Events-Activities/Historic-Preservation. Same-day registration is welcome, but capacity is limited.

Youth chorus auditions

Youth Chorus of Central Texas is accepting audition appointments for singers in grades 3-12.

The Youth Chorus of Central Texas promotes music literacy and excellence in vocal artistry through the preparation and performance of choral singing.

To schedule an audition, email info@youthchorusofcentraltexas.org. No preparation is necessary for the interview and skills assessment.

Tornado walk rescheduled

Waco Walks will have a tornado remembrance walk starting at 10 a.m. June 3 at the Waco Tornado Memorial, Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. The event was rescheduled from May 13 because of inclement weather.

Eric Ames, associate director for advancement, exhibits and community engagement for Baylor University Libraries, will retrace the path of the tornado through downtown and share some of the facts, stories and legends associated with the storm.

At about 4:30 p.m. May 11, 1953, a tornado swept through downtown Waco with winds so strong almost 200 buildings were either destroyed or damaged to the point they had to be torn down. The storm killed 114.

Food giveaway

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Art Center Waco reception

Art Center Waco, 701 S. Eighth St., will hold an opening reception for the exhibit “Of Warm Impermanence” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

The exhibit is by Vy Ngo and Ty Nathan Clark.

The opening is free and open to the public.

Cruzziers car show

Waco Cruzziers will hold a car show Saturday at VFW Post 4819, 715 S. Reagan St. in West.

Registration will start at 7 a.m., and judging will start at 10. Entry fee is $30 the day of show only.

All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Catholic School and VFW Post 4819.

For more information, call 254-495-6775 or 254-405-2962.

Storytelling Guild meeting

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave. Storytellers and story listeners are welcome.

For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Alzheimer’s caregivers

A conference to help caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s care for themselves will run from noon to 5 p.m. June 13 at the Venue at First Woodway, 110 Richie Road.

Lunch will be provided by Heartis Senior Living and Visiting Angels.

For more information, call 254-232-4449 or 800-272-3900.

YMCA summer camps

Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will host a series of summer camps for kids age 8 to 12. Each camp costs $100 for YMCA members, $150 for nonmembers. Camps will run from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the following dates:

June 12-15: Beginning Coding

June 19-22: Sewing

June 26-29: Intermediate Coding

July 10-13: Lego Masters Robotics

July 24-27: Advanced Coding.

Participants in the coding classes must prove their own laptop.

For more information, call 254-753-5437.

Ranger BBQ Cookoff

As part of the 200th anniversary of the Texas Rangers, a Texas Ranger BBQ Cookoff will be held June 1-2 at the Extraco Events Center on Bosque Boulevard. Up to 150 entrants from across the state will compete. The event is free for the general public to attend.

For registration information, go to http://www.texasranger2023.org/bbq/.