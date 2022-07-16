Waco-area news briefs: Ed 'Too Tall' Jones to be featured at Aug. 23 Kickoff Luncheon

Kickoff Luncheon Aug. 23

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Kick Off Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 23 in the Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas Cowboys great Ed “Too Tall” Jones will do a question and answer session with John Morris. Baylor coach Dave Aranda will preview the season.

Tables of 10 are $550. For reservations, go to ecs.page.link/6b73c.

Cooling center open

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will have a cooling center open from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Sul Ross Community Center, 1414 Jefferson Ave.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge’s annual Recovery Sunday worship service is at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Magnolia Market at the Silos, 601 Webster Ave.

Isaiah 117 lemonade stand

Waco’s Isaiah 117 House will have a lemonade stand fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Fabled Bookshop and Cafe, 215 S. Fourth St. All proceeds will benefit Isiah 117 House, which provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

Medicare enrollment session

An educational meeting for people eligible to enroll in Medicare will start at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

The class will cover Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D. It is not a sales pitch, but a chance to learn about federal programs available to people about to turn 65.

The class is free, and light refreshments will be served.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.