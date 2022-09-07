Waco-area news briefs: Eight-week Let's Walk Waco program to kick off Saturday

Let’s Walk Waco kickoff

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have a Let’s Walk Waco kickoff event at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Let’s Walk Waco is a free eight-week walking program hosted by the Live Well Waco Coalition. Each team of up to eight people will track how many miles they walked, and prizes, many valued at more than $200, will be awarded along the way.

For more information, go to waco-texas.com/cms-healthdepartment and click the Let’s Walk Waco link.

Greater Southwest Jet Rally

The Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will hold the 40th annual Greater Southwest Jet Rally Thursday through Saturday at the club’s airfield, 3400 Overflow Road, just north of Twin Bridges Park off State Highway 6.

9/11 blood drive Monday

Waco First United Methodist Church, 21000 Woodway Drive, will host a blood drive to commemorate 9/11 starting at 9 a.m. Monday.

The event will include free blood pressure screenings and two talks, beginning at noon: “What You Should Know About Your Medications,” and “It’s Ok to Not Be Ok,” by Vince Erickson with the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network.

For more information, contact Nancy Small at 254-316-8365 or nsmall7868@msn.com.

Robinson Family Fun Day

The city of Robinson will host a Family Fun Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 111 W. Lyndale Drive.

There will be bounce houses, lawn games, snow cones and face painting. A thank you reception will start at 1 p.m. across the street from the event, at the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department.