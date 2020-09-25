Waco-area news briefs: Electric vehicle display, information in downtown Waco

Electric vehicle display, information
The Heart of Texas Electric Auto Association is taking part in National Drive Electric Week with two events in the Waco area.
Electric car owners will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sixth Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco to answer questions from the public about electric cars and to get industry updates.
At least one vehicle will be available for demo rides. Masks are required, and any vehicle used will be cleaned between groups.
A similar event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 at Church of the Open Door in Bellmead.
VetsFest, parade canceledThe McLennan County Veterans Association has announced VetsFest at Outback Steakhouse scheduled for next month and the Veterans Day Parade scheduled in November have been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season.
For more information, call association president Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.
100 Club assisting family of deputy
The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.
The community can make direct donations by visiting 100clubhot.com.
Donations are also being accepted at any First National Bank of Central Texas branch location.
Oct. 5 deadline for voter registrationOct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Solar Tour Waco tour goes virtual
The Waco Friends of the Climate group is sponsoring the Solar Tour Waco running Monday through Oct. 4. The free tour is virtual this year. A link to the Solar Tour is available at friendsofpeace.org.
No shuttles for Baylor football game
Waco Transit will not operate shuttle buses between downtown Waco and McLane Stadium for Saturday’s football game between Baylor University and the University of Kansas.
McLane Stadium is limited to 25% capacity for Saturday’s game.
Waco Iris Society annual sale
The Waco Iris Society will have its annual iris sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at GreenLife Nursery, 1312 N. New Road.
For more information, call 817-666-9002.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.