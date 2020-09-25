Waco-area news briefs: Electric vehicle display, information in downtown Waco

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Electric vehicle display, information

The Heart of Texas Electric Auto Association is taking part in National Drive Electric Week with two events in the Waco area.

Electric car owners will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Sixth Street and Austin Avenue in downtown Waco to answer questions from the public about electric cars and to get industry updates.

At least one vehicle will be available for demo rides. Masks are required, and any vehicle used will be cleaned between groups.

A similar event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 3 at Church of the Open Door in Bellmead.

VetsFest, parade canceledThe McLennan County Veterans Association has announced VetsFest at Outback Steakhouse scheduled for next month and the Veterans Day Parade scheduled in November have been canceled because of concerns over COVID-19 and the upcoming flu season.

For more information, call association president Lloyd Coffman at 855-3655.

100 Club assisting family of deputy

The 100 Club Heart of Texas is raising money to benefit the family of McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Smith, who died Monday from COVID-19 complications.