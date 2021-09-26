Waco-area news briefs: Elk Volunteer Fire Department fish fry Saturday

Medicare enrollment class
A free class to learn about the Medicare program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is designed for anyone interested in enrolling in the program.
For more information, call 254-292-1843.
Alzheimer's education program
The second session of a three-part education program for care partners and families of people living with middle-stage Alzheimer’s will start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.
Caregivers who did not attend previous sessions are encouraged to participate.
To register, call 800-272-3900.
Voter registration drive
McLennan County Republican Women and the McLennan County Republican Party will sponsor a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Republican headquarters, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.
For more information, call 254-772-6955.
Literacy coalition meeting
The Central Texas Literacy Coalition will meet at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Waco-McLennan County Library, 5301 Bosque Blvd. Jose Palacios, manager of business and industry for the Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas, will be the guest speaker.
For more information, call or text 254-722-6395 or email crocketts1955@yahoo.com.
Elk VFD fish fry
The Elk Volunteer Fire Department will have its annual fish fry and auction Saturday at the Tradinghouse Bar & Grill, 4553 Lake Felton Parkway in Hallsburg. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The auction will start at 1:30 p.m. Raffle tickets will also be sold for the drawing.
