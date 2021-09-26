Waco-area news briefs: Elk Volunteer Fire Department fish fry Saturday

Medicare enrollment class

A free class to learn about the Medicare program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging office, 1514 S. New Road.

The class is designed for anyone interested in enrolling in the program.

For more information, call 254-292-1843.

Alzheimer's education program

The second session of a three-part education program for care partners and families of people living with middle-stage Alzheimer’s will start at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

Caregivers who did not attend previous sessions are encouraged to participate.

To register, call 800-272-3900.

Voter registration drive

McLennan County Republican Women and the McLennan County Republican Party will sponsor a voter registration drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the McLennan County Republican headquarters, 539 N. Valley Mills Drive.

For more information, call 254-772-6955.

Literacy coalition meeting