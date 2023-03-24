Hazardous waste day

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive.

The free service is for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.

Elm Mott VFD lunch

Elm Mott Volunteer Fire and Rescue will have a barbecue fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at its Chalk Bluff fire station, 136 Alex Gill Lane.

Chopped brisket sandwich plates, including chips and a drink, will be sold for $10, and tours of the firehouse will be provided. All proceeds go toward funding the department’s operations, allowing better serve the community, which includes the Chalk Bluff, Elm Mott and Lincoln City areas.

Youth arts contest

Entries will be accepted through April 1 for the “Our Clean, Colorful Waco” youth arts contest, presented by the Waco Youth Council. The contest is open to students in grades K-12, and prizes will be awarded to the winning entries in each age category.

Entries should be related to the environment and submitted to the Waco-McLennan County Central Library, 1717 Austin Ave.

Accepted forms of art include paintings, sculptures, photos and drawings. Artists should sign their entry. For more contest rules and to sign up as a participant, visit waco-texas.com/Events-Activities.

Reptile, pet expo

The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 5-12.

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals, feeders and supplies will be for sale.

Czech heritage group

The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road in West.

The chapter’s queen and junior pageants contestants will be featured. For more information, call 903-393-2890.

Storytelling guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome. For more information, call 254-717-1763.