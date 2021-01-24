Waco-area news briefs: Emergency food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

Medicare enrollment class Tuesday

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare open enrollment class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

Dementia Conversation presentation

The Alzheimer's Association's will offer a virtual presentation, Dementia Conversations, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.