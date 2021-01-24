 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: Emergency food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: Emergency food distribution Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium

  • 0

Medicare enrollment class Tuesday

The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare open enrollment class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.

For more information, call Jan Enders at 292-1843.

Free COVID-19 testing sites

The Waco-McLennan County Emergency Operations Center is working with the Texas Department of Emergency Management and DOCS Health Testing to provide free COVID-19 testing to the community. Pre-registration is required online at covidwaco.com, and a registration voucher must be presented for testing. Neither insurance nor payment is required for a test.

The test is saliva-based, so participants should not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., Parking Lot N, drive-thru; and the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave., walk-up.

Dementia Conversation presentation

The Alzheimer's Association's will offer a virtual presentation, Dementia Conversations, at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Participants will receive tips for having difficult conversations around some of the most common issues that arise regarding dementia, including when to stop driving, making legal and financial plans and trips to the doctor.

To register, contact the Alzheimer's Association at 800-272-3900.

Town hall covers stimulus plan

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce will have a virtual town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss what the most recently passed COVID-19 stimulus package means for small and medium businesses.

Tim Holtkamp from the McLennan Small Business Development Center and Ahmad Goree from the U.S. Small Business Administration will facilitate the discussion.

For more information, email jbranch@wacochamber.com.

Food distribution Thursday

Central Texas Food Bank will have an emergency food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road.

The food distribution is primarily designed as a drive-thru event. Participants should allow appropriate space in their trunk before arriving at the distribution.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to protect your information from identity theft

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert