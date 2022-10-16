Waco-area news briefs: 'Enduring American Symbols' focus of Brazos Forum Wednesday

Medicare education class

An educational meeting for new enrollees to Medicare will start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Area Agency on Aging, 1514 S. New Road.

It is an informational meeting covering Social Security, supplemental insurance, Medicare Advantage Plans and Medicare Part D.

Open enrollment for Medicare runs through Dec. 7.

Brazos Forum Wednesday

The 36th annual Brazos Forum will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mayborn Museum Theatre, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

Speakers will share their expertise on “Enduring American Symbols” which include the historical aspects of the White House, the history and protocol of Arlington National Cemetery with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and its Sentinels, and the National Mall with its many monuments and memorials. The event will include a catered lunch, professional entertainment and concluding remarks by Wacoan David Smith. First-time attendees receive discounted pricing.

For more information or to register, email Dianne Sawyer at dsawyer1409@sbcglobal.net, call 254-717-7591, or go to brazosforum.org.

MCC faculty jazz concert

McLennan Community College will have a free faculty jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Room 110 of the Music & Theatre Arts building at MCC.

For more information, call 254-299-8833.

Waco Rotary Club

Jeremy Everett, founder and executive director of the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty, will speak during a Waco Rotary Club meeting at noon Tuesday in The Baylor Club at McLane Stadium, 1001 S. University Parks Drive. The meeting is free, but reservations are required at wacorotary@gmail.com.

Community band concert

A Waco Community Band Concert will start at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Ball Performing Arts Center at McLennan Community College.

The concert is free. For more information, call 254-299-8833.

Cameron Park guided tour

The city of Waco’s Trekking Tuesdays program will have free guided hikes through Cameron Park at 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday in October, starting at Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive. The hikes will last about an hour and are an opportunity to learn more about the park and become familiar with the trail system.

Participants should bring water and wear shoes appropriate for hiking.