Waco-area news briefs: Entries open for Waco Table Tennis Club tournament

Tornado Remembrance Walk

Waco Walks will host a Tornado Remembrance Walk at 6 p.m. Wednesday starting from the tornado memorial at Fourth Street and Austin Avenue. Baylor University libraries spokesperson Eric Ames will retrace the path through downtown of the May 11, 1953, tornado that killed 114 people.

Table tennis tournament

The Waco Table Tennis Club’s annual double-elimination club tournament will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 in the basement of The Center, 1115 Columbus Ave. Cost is $5 to play, plus the cost to enter The Center. Registration is open until May 19. For more information, email jimmymdorrell@gmail.com.

Steel Sizzlin BBQ Cook-Off

The fourth annual Steel Sizzlin BBQ Cook-Off, Corn Hole Tournament and Concert will be held Friday and Saturday at the Leon County Expo Center.

The barbecue cookoff and cornhole tournament will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday, and the barbecue cookoff will continue at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, with live music featuring Cory Morrow and Mike Ryan at 7:30.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

Football referees needed

The Waco Football Chapter is actively recruiting new officials for the 2022 Texas high school football season. For more information, contact Jacob Bradshaw at wacofootballrecruiting@gmail.com.

North East Riverside meeting

The North East Riverside Neighborhood Association will have its general meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave.

St. Mary's festival

St. Mary's annual church festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Geneva Hall in Elm Mott.

A fried chicken and sausage meal will start at 10:30 a.m. Events will include live and silent auctions, a country store, garden shop, arts and crafts, and a car show.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.