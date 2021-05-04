Waco-area news briefs: Evening vaccination clinics in Waco

May vaccination clinic hours

The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. every Thursday this month at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., in addition to earlier clinics on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The clinics are free and open to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-1890.

This month's vaccination schedule at the Waco Convention Center:

• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Moderna vaccine

• 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Moderna vaccine

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Moderna vaccine

• 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Holly Tucker concert Saturday

The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present A Night with Holly Tucker from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A special VIP meet-and-greet ticket costs $25.