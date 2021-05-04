Waco-area news briefs: Evening vaccination clinics in Waco

May vaccination clinic hours
The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics from 2-7 p.m. every Thursday this month at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave., in addition to earlier clinics on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The clinics are free and open to people 18 and older. Walk-ins are welcome, or appointments can be made at covidwaco.com or by calling 254-750-1890.
This month's vaccination schedule at the Waco Convention Center:
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Moderna vaccine
• 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays, Moderna vaccine
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays, Moderna vaccine
• 10 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Holly Tucker concert Saturday
The Scottish Rite Foundation of Texas will present A Night with Holly Tucker from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
General admission tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A special VIP meet-and-greet ticket costs $25.
The KCD Band will also perform. Doors open at 5:30, and there will be concessions and a cash bar available in the lobby.
For more information, call 254-754-3942.
Enrollment open at MCC
Registration is now open for McLennan Community College’s summer minimester, summer and fall semesters.
Students planning to take classes during the summer minimester should register by 6 p.m. May 12. Classes for the summer minimester run May 13 to 27 and cover a full semester of work in about two weeks.
Summer I registration continues through 6 p.m. May 29, and classes start June 1. Students can choose six-, nine-, or 11-week courses.
Summer II registration continues through 6 p.m. July 7, and classes start July 8.
Fall semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Aug. 21, and classes start Aug. 23.
For more information, call Highlander Central at 254-299-8622.
Free COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing continues from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays this week at McLennan Community College, 4601 N. 19th St., in Parking Lot M.
It is a drive-thru clinic. Pre-registration is required at covidwaco.com. It is a saliva test, so do not eat, drink or brush teeth for 30 minutes before the test.
The tests are free.
