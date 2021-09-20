Waco-area news briefs: 'Evening with Waco Authors' Tuesday at Lee Lockwood

Waco authors speak
Historic Waco Foundation will present “An Evening With Waco Authors” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.
The event will feature a panel discussion with five local authors about their works, including Eric Ames, Linda Mason Crawford, Brandi Gibson, Cindy Janecka and David Mosley.
Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served after the discussion.
For more information, call 254-753-5166.
Toastmasters open house
The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters will host an open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road.
Those wishing to improve their public speaking skills are welcome to attend.
MCC Constitution Day event
McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan campus. Dr. Rebecca Flavin, a Baylor University senior lecturer and active member of the League of Women’s Voters, will present, “Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Voting Like a Girl for Over 100 Years.”
The event is free and open to the public. Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
For more information, contact Professor Andi Ramon at aramon@mclennan.edu.
Waco Rose Society meeting
The Waco Rose Society will meet on Thursday at 6:30 pm at the Historic Waco Foundation’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.
Review of previous plantings and plans for new plantings will be discussed after a tour of the grounds. The public is invited to attend and join the organization. For more information, call 254-717-4877.
