 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waco-area news briefs: 'Evening with Waco Authors' Tuesday at Lee Lockwood
0 comments
BRIEFLY

Waco-area news briefs: 'Evening with Waco Authors' Tuesday at Lee Lockwood

  • 0

Waco authors speak

Historic Waco Foundation will present “An Evening With Waco Authors” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lee Lockwood Library, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with five local authors about their works, including Eric Ames, Linda Mason Crawford, Brandi Gibson, Cindy Janecka and David Mosley.

Admission is free, and light refreshments will be served after the discussion.

For more information, call 254-753-5166.

Toastmasters open house

The Centex Clearly Speaking Toastmasters will host an open house at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Crestview Community Center, 7129 Delhi Road.

Those wishing to improve their public speaking skills are welcome to attend.

MCC Constitution Day event

McLennan Community College’s government department will host a Constitution Day event at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, in room 111 of the Michaelis Academic Center on the McLennan campus. Dr. Rebecca Flavin, a Baylor University senior lecturer and active member of the League of Women’s Voters, will present, “Celebrating the 19th Amendment: Voting Like a Girl for Over 100 Years.”

The event is free and open to the public. Face coverings and social distancing are strongly encouraged.

For more information, contact Professor Andi Ramon at aramon@mclennan.edu.

Waco Rose Society meeting

The Waco Rose Society will meet on Thursday at 6:30 pm at the Historic Waco Foundation’s McCullough House, 407 Columbus Ave.

Review of previous plantings and plans for new plantings will be discussed after a tour of the grounds. The public is invited to attend and join the organization. For more information, call 254-717-4877.

Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The moon's phases may be affecting mankind's sleep

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert