Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Reptile, pet expo

The HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Expo will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-12.

Thousands of reptiles, amphibians, inverts, small mammals, feeders and supplies will be for sale.

Czech heritage group

The McLennan-Hill chapter of the Czech Heritage Society will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday at the West Community Center, 200 Tokio Road in West.

The chapter’s queen and junior pageants contestants will be featured. Fellowship and light lunch will follow the program. For more information, call 903-393-2890.

Storytelling guild

The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Neighbor House, 2301 Colcord Ave.

Storytellers and story listeners are welcome. For more information, call 254-717-1763.

Youth track and field

Registration is open for Waco Parks and Recreation’s Team Waco youth summer track and field program for kids age 5 to 18.

Participants will train with college athletes and coaches at the Hart-Patterson Track and Field Complex, 3113 Clay Ave., participate in track meets throughout the summer, and have the chance to advance to the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation’s Games of Texas meet.

For more information, call 254-750-5875.

Fish Fridays

St. Joseph’s Church, 9646 Elk Road, is having its annual Lenten fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. every Friday through March 31.

Plates cost $12 and are available to go or dine in.

St. Philip Catholic Church, 13095 Old China Spring Road, will host a Lenten fish fry every Friday through March 31.

Cost is $12.

Hazardous waste day

The city of Waco will have its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 501 Schroeder Drive.

The free service is for disposal of items considered potentially hazardous and is open to people who live in the city limits of Bellmead, Hewitt, Lacy Lakeview, Waco or Woodway.