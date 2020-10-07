Waco-area news briefs: Fair food available in Extraco parking lot

Fair food available at Extraco
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo is hosting the Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Oct. 18 in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard, and park for free in the lot. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
Virus testing sites in Waco, Lorena
Free COVID-19 testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at First Baptist Church in Lorena, 307 Center St. Registration is required at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.
Free testing will also be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at at least one of the following locations: Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road; Waco Convention Center, 100 Washington Ave.; McLennan Community College, 1400 College Drive; and the Cen-Tex Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, 915 La Salle Ave.
For a full schedule and registration information, visit covidwaco.com.
MCC Foundation scholarships
The McLennan Community College Foundation is accepting applications for 2021-22 academic year scholarships through the foundation's website, mclennan.edu/foundation/scholarships-and-resources. The scholarship application will be available until midnight Jan. 15.
For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots applications are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive.
Applications for children 12 years and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.
For more information, call 756-7271.
Zoo fundraiser
The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15-17.
In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30 p.m., and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.
Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.
Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.
