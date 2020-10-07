Waco-area news briefs: Fair food available in Extraco parking lot

For more information, contact scholarship coordinator Shelley Cotten at 299-8818 or scotten@mclennan.edu.

Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots applications are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Applications for children 12 years and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.

For more information, call 756-7271.

Zoo fundraiser

The ninth annual Allen Samuels Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Fiat Brew at the Zoo will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15-17.

In an effort to maintain social distancing, there are only 250 tickets available for each night. The animals will be tucked away for the night at 7:30 p.m., and bars will close at 9. Tickets include a tasting cup and up to 12 samples. No one under the age of 21 will be permitted to enter.

Proceeds from Brew at the Zoo help to take care of the animals at Cameron Park Zoo.

Tickets are $30 and $35. Designated driver tickets are $10. For more information, email specialevents@cameronparkzoo.com.

