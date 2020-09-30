Waco-area news briefs: Fair Food available through Oct. 18

Fair Food available through Oct. 18

The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo will host a Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 18 in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.

Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard and park for free in the lot. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Safety measures will be taken, including social distancing, face masks worn by workers, and hand washing and hand sanitizer stations.

The rodeo will take place Oct. 10, 11 and 15-17, starting at 7 p.m. each night.

Toys for Tots applications open

Toys for Tots applications will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

Applications for children 12 years and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.

For more information, call 756-7271.

NAACP ‘Plan to Vote’ info available