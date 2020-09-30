Waco-area news briefs: Fair Food available through Oct. 18

Fair Food available through Oct. 18
The Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo will host a Fair Food Drive-In, serving fair food favorites from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Oct. 18 in the parking lot of the Extraco Events Center.
Enter the parking lot from Lake Air Drive, just past Bosque Boulevard and park for free in the lot. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.
Safety measures will be taken, including social distancing, face masks worn by workers, and hand washing and hand sanitizer stations.
The rodeo will take place Oct. 10, 11 and 15-17, starting at 7 p.m. each night.
Toys for Tots applications open
Toys for Tots applications will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at The Salvation Army office, 4721 W. Waco Drive.
Applications for children 12 years and younger whose families are financially in need will be accepted through Nov. 13, or while supplies last.
For more information, call 756-7271.
NAACP ‘Plan to Vote’ info available
The Waco NAACP will start delivering “Plan to Vote” information to churches Thursday. The NAACP requests churches email President Peaches Henry at waconaacp@gmail.com to provide the best delivery method for the election materials.
The “Plan to Vote” flier contains three guides for voting. Plan A is to vote by mail and includes a phone number to contact the elections office. Plan B is to vote early and includes early voting dates. Plan C is for voting on Election Day, Nov. 3.
For more information, call 733-5261.
Voter registration information
Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting will start Oct. 13.
Voter registration information can be obtained at the Elections Administration Office, 214 N. Fourth St., Suite 300, in Waco.
Voters can check registration status and find registration information at votetexas.gov/register.
The last day to apply to vote by mail is Oct. 23. The county elections office must have received the application by 5 p.m.
More information is available at http://www.co.mclennan.tx.us/1106/Voting-by-Mail.
For more information, call 757-5043.
Submit items in printed or typed form to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.
