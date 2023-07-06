Faith Walk barbecue

Faith Walk Church, 700 S. Robinson Drive, will have a barbecue dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15.

The meal will feature barbecue chicken, sausage, potato salad, beans and a drink, for $12.

Proceeds go to the church building fund.

To order, call or text 254-235-1595.

C.A.S.T. for Kids

C.A.S.T. for Kids Waco will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Baylor basin and on the Brazos River. The event is organized by the C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, which works to join volunteers who love to fish with children who have special needs and disadvantages for a day of fishing in the outdoors.

Preregistration is required at https://castforkids.org/event.

For more information, call Ashley Salome at 254-717-6895.

Mutualista anniversary

Mutualista Society’s anniversary celebration will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Waco Missions Club, 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road.

The free event will be capped by the group’s 99th anniversary dance.

Cooling center returns

The city of Waco and Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management will operate a cooling center from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the city Multipurpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

Air conditioning, seating, and bottled water will be available on-site. Pets are welcome if they are in a crate. The cooling center will be extended if needed.

Free car show Saturday

There will be a car show from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at So-Cal Speed Shop, 321 S. Sixth St.

Entry is free.

Food giveaway Saturday

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1312 Dallas St., will hosting a free food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

For more information, call 254-495-5292.

Woodway Farmers Market

The Woodway Farmers Market will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 23 at Carleen Bright Arboretum, 9001 Bosque Blvd.

The event will feature a diverse array of vendors, food trucks and live music. Parking will be available at the Pavilion Event Center at the arboretum, Woodway City Hall and Woodway Family Center.

Lunch with the Masters

McLennan County Master Gardeners will have a Lunch with the Masters session from noon to 2 p.m. July 19 in Room 105 of McLennan Community College’s Emergency Services Education Center, 7601 Steinbeck Bend Drive.

Master Gardener Laynie Miller will present on the topic of armchair gardening. She will show a tour of beautiful gardens within easy driving distance of Waco.

The session is free, and participants should bring a lunch. Everyone is welcome.

For more information, call 254-757-5180.

Recovery Sunday service

Church Under the Bridge will hold its annual Recovery Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. July 16 under the Interstate 35 bridge at Fourth and Fifth streets. The service celebrates people who are overcoming addictions, and the sponsors and organizations who have supported their recovery. The service is open to everyone.

For more information, call 254-235-7818.

Bush library trip

The Greater Waco YMCA is organizing a field trip for active, older adults to the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas on July 29.

Cost is $80 for YMCA members, $100 for nonmembers. Registration deadline is July 22. Space is limited, and registration is required.

The bus will depart at 7 a.m. from the YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, and will return around 4 p.m.

For more information, contact Crystal Hernandez at chernandez@ymcactx.org or 254-753-5437.

Mosquito awareness

Buzz Off 2023, a mosquito awareness event, will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market, 510 Washington Ave.

Free bug spray will be available, while supplies last.

Participating organizations include Animal Birth Control Clinic, Lake Waco Wetlands, city of Waco solid waste services, CreARTive Event Planning, Texas Tech University at Waco and Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

For more information, call 254-848-9654 or 254-744-4156, or email noras@wacotx.gov or dkaywiley@yahoo.com.

Sessions town hall

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Waco, will have a town hall meeting from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Hewitt VFW Hall, 725 Sun Valley Blvd.

Attendees will have the opportunity to pose questions. For more information, call the Waco district office at 254-633-4500.

Pantry fundraiser

The Salvation Army will hold a drive-thru food pantry donation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 14 at its Family Thrift Store, 4721 W. Waco Drive.

The organization is looking for nonperishable food to fill its pantry.