Waco-area news briefs: Faith Walk Church's annual BBQ chicken fundraiser

Free food distribution
Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Waco ISD Stadium, 1401 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.
Attendees will receive an varied assortment of food items, depending on available supplies. Recipients are asked to make appropriate space in their trunk or hatch. Walk-ups are welcome as well.
Topsoil, compost available
Keep Waco Beautiful is taking pre-orders for its annual Compost, Topsoil, and Mulch Fundraiser until Saturday's pickup at Greenhouse Marketplace, 6501 Airport Road.
Cost is $4 per bag. Pickup is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Keep Waco Beautiful volunteers will be on hand to help.
Waco Coin Show April 2-3
The Waco Coin Club's 40th annual Waco Coin Show will run from noon to 6 p.m. April 2 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 3 at the Bellmead Civic Center, 3900 Parrish St.
Collectors and dealers will be buying and selling rare U.S. and foreign coins and currency, gold and silver.
Admission is $2 and children younger than 14 get in free. Door prizes will be awarded hourly.
For more information, call 224-7761 or email trcam_51@hotmail.com.
CRRC presents parenting program
The Community Race Relations Coalition will host a Zoom webinar from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday titled “Black Parenting — The Unique Concerns.” The panel will include parents and children addressing special stresses facing Black families in light of racism, mass incarceration and police shootings.
Advance registration is required at tinyurl.com/3enf65a5. Call 717-7903 with questions.
Chicken fundraiser, raffle Saturday
Faith Walk Church's annual barbecue chicken fundraiser and raffle will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 700 S. Robinson Drive.
A plate consisting of a barbecue chicken leg quarter and brisket, beans, potato salad and a drink is $10.
To order, call 235-1595.
'Healthy Living' presented in Spanish
The North Central Texas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association will present a virtual presentation in Spanish, "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body," at 9 a.m. Saturday.
To register, call 800-272-3900.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; fax 757-0302; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.