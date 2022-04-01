Waco-area news briefs: Family Kite Day at Waco Family Medicine

Family Kite Day

Brook Oaks Neighborhood Association, Waco Family Medicine, McLennan County Better Living for Texans and Grassroots Community Development are sponsoring Family Kite Day on Saturday at Waco Family Medicine, 1600 Providence Drive.

The public is invited to take part in an afternoon of kite flying, making pinwheels and gardening in the Community Gathering Space.

Pre-K Awareness Day

The Junior League of Waco will have a Pre-K Awareness Day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Museum, 1300 S. University Parks Drive.

The event is aimed at collaboration with all McLennan County public school districts and local organizations that strive to promote pre-kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year. Admission to the museum will be free for families with pre-K students zoned for McLennan County public schools.

For more information, visit jlwaco.org.

Parks open houses

Waco Parks and Recreation will have open house events Saturday to showcase its programs and facilities.

The events will include tours of the facilities, an opportunity to meet the staff, free food, giveaways, fitness class demos, games, family activities and information on programs.

The open house at South Waco Community Center, 2815 Speight Ave., will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, call 254-750-8650. The open house at City of Waco Athletics, 3113 Clay Ave., will run from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 254-750-5875.

First Monday legal clinic

Greater Waco Legal Services will have its First Monday Legal Advice Clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at El Calvario Church, 3100 N. 19th St.

To make an appointment for a free legal advice session, call 254-733-2828.

