Waco-area news briefs: Farm-to-table dinner benefits World Hunger Relief

YMCA STEAM program

November's science, technology, engineering, arts and math program at the Greater Waco YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive, will focus on slime of all kinds, including magnetic, glow-in-the-dark and more.

Registration ends Tuesday for ages 6-12, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 7. Registration ends Nov. 7 for ages 3-6, who will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

Cost is $15 for YMCA members and $20 for nonmembers.

For more information, email chernandez@ymcactx.org.

Kids music program

Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will hold a new 12-week music program for kids ages 4-6, presented by Centex Music.

“First Steps in Music: For Preschool and Beyond” will start Nov. 2. Classes are from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 7. Parents are welcome to stay for the classes or drop their children off. Cost is $150 per child.

Space is limited. To register, call 254-750-8684.

Library book sale

The Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library Book Sale will run Thursday through Sunday at the Base at Extraco Events Center, 4601 Bosque Blvd.

Admission is $10 for Thursday, when the sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is free for the rest of the sale. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday will feature a $10 fill-a-bag special. Moonlight Madness from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday costs $10, and attendees can take all the books they can haul away.

MCC registration open

Registration for McLennan Community College's winter minimester and spring semester will open at 7 a.m. Monday.

Students planning to take classes during the minimester should register by 2 p.m. Dec. 13. Classes run Dec. 13-28.

Spring semester registration continues through 6 p.m. Jan. 8, and classes will start Jan. 9.

Farm-to-table benefit

Abundance 2022, a farm-to-table dining experience and silent auction benefiting the World Hunger Relief farm, will start at 7 p.m. Saturday at Milo All Day, 1020 Franklin Ave. Sponsorships and donations support the mission of the farm to address food insecurity and hunger through sustainable agriculture, transformative education and community partnerships.

Tickets are $150 and can be purchased at worldhungerrelief.networkforgood.com.

For more information, email info@worldhungerrelief.org.