Waco-area news briefs: Father's Day bunch Saturday at Bledsoe-Miller

Juneteenth Parade Saturday
The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at the old Paul Quinn campus, 1020 Elm Ave.
Father’s Day brunch Saturday
The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.
Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.
Juneteenth Family Fun Day
Juneteenth Family Fun Day will be Saturday at Brazos Park East. Gates will open at 2 p.m., and live entertainment will start at 4 p.m. featuring Sir Charles Jones, Montell Jordan, James Fortune & Fiya with the Waco Community Choir.
General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tent access is $50, available at centexbeat.com. Kids younger than 12 get in free. Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be available as well as food vendors.
Medicare education class
The Area Agency on Aging will have a Medicare education class from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Heart of Texas Council of Governments office, 1514 S. New Road.
The class is open to the public. Benefits counselors will be on-site to answer questions for prospective Medicare participants.
Eddy Masonic Lodge blood drive
The Eddy Masonic Lodge will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at 208 Fourth St. in the parking lot on a Carter BloodCare bus.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call Eddy Rodriguez at 254-315-3502.
Waco Big Bird Fly-In this weekend
Heart of Texas Miniature Aircraft Club will have its 21st annual Waco Big Bird Fly-In from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the club's airfield, just across Twin Bridges at 3400 Overflow Road.
The public is invited to witness radio controlled model Warbirds, Giant Scale, and Turbine (Jet) aircraft.
Admission is free.
For more information, call 214-683-6085.
