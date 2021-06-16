Waco-area news briefs: Father's Day bunch Saturday at Bledsoe-Miller

Juneteenth Parade Saturday

The Cen-Tex African American Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the annual Juneteenth Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday. The parade will start in front of the Waco Convention Center, near the Heritage Square and City Hall parking lots, and travel along Washington Avenue to Elm Avenue, then turn on left Turner Street and take several streets near Wilbert Austin Sr. Park before ending at the old Paul Quinn campus, 1020 Elm Ave.

Father’s Day brunch Saturday

The Bledsoe-Miller Community Center, 300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., will have a free Father’s Day brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the meal, the event will include door prizes.

Space is limited, and registration is required. For more information, call 254-750-8684.

Juneteenth Family Fun Day

Juneteenth Family Fun Day will be Saturday at Brazos Park East. Gates will open at 2 p.m., and live entertainment will start at 4 p.m. featuring Sir Charles Jones, Montell Jordan, James Fortune & Fiya with the Waco Community Choir.