Waco-area news briefs: Feast in the East event set for Thursday

Feast in the East

The East Waco Empowerment Project will present its seventh annual Feast in the East from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave.

All are welcome to receive a free meal and items to stay warm through the winter. The event will be held al fresco at the multi-purpose center while honoring current COVID-19 guidelines.

Food giveaway Friday

Greater Zion Missionary Baptist Church, in conjunction with Shepherd’s Heart Food Pantry, will have a grocery giveaway from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at 2625 S. 18th St.

The giveaway will include meat, dry goods, canned goods, produce, and drinks.

For more information, call 254-722-7429.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Group

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Painting with a Twist, 1621 N. Valley Mills Drive.

Trained facilitators Martina Reyna and Gary Carr will lead a discussion that focuses on sharing experiences and learning ways to cope.

The Alzheimer’s Association-supported group meets at the same location the third Wednesday of each month.

For more information, contact Christine Schroeder-Morren at 254-232-4449, Reyna at 254-981-6791 or Carr at 254-716-7665.

Christmas Community Luncheon

The Salvation Army will have its Christmas Community Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 300 Webster Ave.

All are welcome for the traditional feast.

For more information, call 254-756-7271.

City office holiday schedule

City of Waco offices will be closed Friday and Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday.

Friday's trash routes will be collected early, this Wednesday. Monday trash collection will happen late, on Dec. 28.

Waco Transit will run regular service Saturday. The La Salle Circle Shuttle will operate until 6 p.m. Waco Transit will not run routes on Christmas Day.

Cameron Park Zoo, Texas Ranger Hall of Fame & Museum, Waco Mammoth National Monument and Cottonwood Creek Golf Course will be closed Sunday.

Trib will publish Sunday

The Waco Tribune-Herald will publish a print edition on Christmas Day. The Trib offices will be closed Monday in observance of Christmas, and the newspaper publish an electronic edition only on Monday.

The e-edition, located at wacotrib.com/eedition, is available to all print and digital subscribers. Subscribers can activate their accounts at wacotrib.com/activate.