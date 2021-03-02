Waco-area news briefs: FEMA aid application help at East Waco Library

Caritas open late Thursday
The Caritas of Waco Food Pantry, 300 S. 15th St., will be open until 6 p.m. Thursday. The extended hours are offered to assist anyone who may have a greater need because of the recent winter storm or is unable to visit during normal operating hours.
Normal hours are 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Food will be distributed via the drive-thru line. Recipients are asked to line up their vehicles along the Mary Street side of the Caritas building. Those wanting to go through the drive-thru should approach Caritas using Mary Avenue between South 16th and South 15th streets.
Recipients must remain in their vehicles at all times unless otherwise directed. Caritas staff will come to each vehicle, register the occupants to receive food and then place food items in the trunk of a car, back of an SUV or bed of a truck. Food cannot be placed in the interior of the vehicle.
Individuals who are homeless or who have no vehicle will be served by Caritas staff who are stationed adjacent to the drive-thru area.
For more information, call 753-4593.
FEMA assistance center open
The city of Waco and McLennan County have set up a Federal Emergency Management Agency Application Center at East Waco Library, 901 Elm Ave., to assist local residents with the online FEMA application for winter storm damage. City and county staff will be available to help residents who have no internet access or limited comfort with computers. Computers are also available at all Waco-McLennan County public libraries for those who are able to fill out the application online themselves and only need computer and internet access.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, through March 12.
For more information, call 313-9508.
Food distribution March 25
The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium, 1400 S. New Road, to help people facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic and winter storm aftermath.
Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies.
Monetary donations to Central Texas Food Bank can be made at centraltexasfoodbank.org.
