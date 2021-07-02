Waco-area news briefs: Field of Flags Saturday in Mart

Highway 6 cleanup Saturday
Group W Bench Litter Patrol will host a cleanup from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday along State Highway 6. Volunteers should meet at the Speegleville Park frontage road just past the Twin Bridges. To sign up or for more information, call or text Dave Achterhof at 254-717-2656.
Field of Flags Saturday in Mart
The eighth annual Fourth of July Field of Flags event will be Saturday at Williams Creek Baptist Church, 12525 Elk Road, near the corner of Highway 84 and Farm-to-Market Road 939.
A flag display ceremony will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and at 1 p.m. a hot dog lunch will be served, complete with homemade ice cream.
For more information, call 254-863-5755 or 254-705-2309.
Free microchips for pets
The Humane Society is offering free microchips for pets through Saturday at 2032 Circle Road. No appointment is necessary.
Tribune-Herald online only Monday
The Waco Tribune-Herald will publish online-only Monday in observance of Independence Day. The print edition will resume Tuesday. Print subscribers who have not yet activated their digital subscription can do so under the Subscriber Services option at wacotrib.com.
Tribune-Herald offices will be closed Monday.
Junior League recruiting members
The Junior League of Waco will have an informational meeting for potential new members starting at 6 p.m. July 12 at the Clifton House, 2600 Austin Ave.
The event is free. For information, email membershiprecruitment@juniorleaguewaco.org.
City reminder: Don't leave dogs in cars
The city of Waco is reminding residents that it is against the law to leave dogs in cars unattended. Animals in yards must have access to water and shelter.
Violations can be reported to 254-750-1765.
