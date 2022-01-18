Waco-area news briefs: Filing for Waco City Council election opens Wednesday

City council filing opens
Candidate filing opens Wednesday for the May 7 elections for Waco mayor, city council District 1, District 3 and an unexpired term for District 2. Feb. 18 is the last day to file for a place on the ballot.
Applications can be filed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city secretary’s office. Because of COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the city secretary is scheduling appointments for in-person services. To schedule an appointment, call 254-750-5750.
Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by April 26.
NARFE meets Thursday
National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.
The agenda includes discussion on current bills before Congress.
YMCA diabetes class
The Waco Family YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.
It will meet weekly, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Waco Family YMCA, 6800 Harvey Drive. The cost is $35.75 per month for the duration of the program.
For more information, call 254-776-6612.
Square dancing quarterly
The Texas State Square and Round Dancers will have its third quarterly meeting and dance Saturday at Allemande Hall, 106 Westlake Drive.
Early rounds will start at 7 p.m., and square dancing will start at 7:30. Cost to dance is $8 per person.
Peace Lutheran GriefShare
Peace Lutheran Church in Hewitt, 9301 Panther Way, will start a new GriefShare session, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meetings will continue each Tuesday for 13 weeks.
To pre-register, email Becky Ritz at rjritz@earthlink.net or call 832-418-0371.
Submit printed or typed items to Briefly, P.O. Box 2588, Waco, 76702-2588; or email goingson@wacotrib.com.