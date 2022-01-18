Waco-area news briefs: Filing for Waco City Council election opens Wednesday

City council filing opens

Candidate filing opens Wednesday for the May 7 elections for Waco mayor, city council District 1, District 3 and an unexpired term for District 2. Feb. 18 is the last day to file for a place on the ballot.

Applications can be filed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the city secretary’s office. Because of COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the city secretary is scheduling appointments for in-person services. To schedule an appointment, call 254-750-5750.

Early voting will run from April 25 to May 3. Applications for ballots by mail must be received by April 26.

NARFE meets Thursday

National Association of Retired and Federal Employees will meet at noon Thursday at the West Waco Library meeting room, 5301 Bosque Blvd.

The agenda includes discussion on current bills before Congress.

YMCA diabetes class

The Waco Family YMCA’s yearlong Diabetes Prevention Program is designed to help people at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes reduce their risk.